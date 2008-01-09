Wednesday, January 09, 2008
Quote Journal
Chuck Swannell of Burlington County College created a useful classroom exercise based on a Quote Journal. It is worth having a read about - as it had a really positive effect on the students involved in his writing classes and I suspect it could easily be adjusted for other topics at all educational levels as well.
The basic idea is that students are encouraged to find quotes that move them - from films, bumper stickers, books TV etc. and then reflect upon them. Chuck also had students read them out in class each week ... The possibilities for this type of exercise are endless in a number of different subjects and at primary, secondary and tertiary study levels.
Never underestimate the value of journals in teaching!
