Saturday, January 19, 2008

Journal Stolen!


What would you do if your journal was stolen? Would it matter what was in it - or who read it?

Hmmm - that's a new worry isn't it journal writers?

I watched the DVD of Man About Town this week and, and having a stolen journal was a major plot point. Written and directed by Mike Binder, it raises some interesting thoughts for most journallers I am sure!

The main character (played by Ben Affleck) is a top Hollywood talent scout agent, and he has written quite freely in the journal. In short, his journal is kinda kidnapped and held for ransom ... A drama/comedy flick worth watching.

I'm just going to find a good safe place for my journal now ....
Anji said...

I always made a point of not writing anything too intimate; When I started my diaries I had a very possesive boyfriend so I just wrote banal stuff like what kind of sandwiches I ate at lunch time.

Did I ever tell you the story of when one of my diaries was used in a court case?

1:30 AM

