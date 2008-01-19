Saturday, January 19, 2008
Journal Stolen!
What would you do if your journal was stolen? Would it matter what was in it - or who read it?
Hmmm - that's a new worry isn't it journal writers?
I watched the DVD of Man About Town this week and, and having a stolen journal was a major plot point. Written and directed by Mike Binder, it raises some interesting thoughts for most journallers I am sure!
The main character (played by Ben Affleck) is a top Hollywood talent scout agent, and he has written quite freely in the journal. In short, his journal is kinda kidnapped and held for ransom ... A drama/comedy flick worth watching.
I'm just going to find a good safe place for my journal now ....
Posted by Pamela J Weatherill at 4:53 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
I always made a point of not writing anything too intimate; When I started my diaries I had a very possesive boyfriend so I just wrote banal stuff like what kind of sandwiches I ate at lunch time.
Did I ever tell you the story of when one of my diaries was used in a court case?
Post a Comment