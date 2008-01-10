Thursday, January 10, 2008

New Writer's Resource Launched

There is a new blog space on the black dedicated to writer resources, musings, creative exercises and guest writer bloggers ...

I am pleased to introduce The Writer's Room to you ...

The blog is by yours truly, but dedicated to the craft of writing more generally than a blog on Journals (in all their exciting shapes and forms) can provide.

Do pop by and have a look - and regular visitors here who are writers are welcome to do a guest blog post if they have something interesting to say!
Anji said...

I've bookmarked that in my 'writing' section. Thanks.

4:44 AM

