Thursday, January 10, 2008
Freelance Writing Privilege
Every now and then as a write you get the privilege of a contract really worth doing ... one you know could make some small difference to someone ...
I had this pleasure just before Christmas when I was asked to write the dedication for this year's Red Sky Ride, a fundraising event for SolarisCare who provide pretty incredible supports for people diagnosed with cancer.
This year's ride is being dedicated to a young woman Carys Gilbert, who passed on in October 2007 at the age of 17. Her family have shared Carys' story to remind people of the reality of living and dying with cancer in the hope that there will be some donations put forward for this cause.
It was a Christmas present and a half to have the privlege of meeting Carys' family and writing the dedication. Thanks.
Now to the riders of this year's 8-day ride ... all the best! You're all doing a great job getting prepared and I'm sure its going to be tough but well worth it when the donations start flying in.
(c) Pamela Weatherill 2008
Posted by Pamela J Weatherill at 4:24 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment