Benefits for kids ...

A blank journal is a great gift for kids ...
There are so many benefits to creating opportunities for kids to writer freely in a journal. I would strongly suggest a paper copy diary or journal for primary ages kids ... even for older ones. There are enough excuses for them to be using the technology that comes with computers without adding a new one. There are some cute voice activated journals that offer full privacy that I would have loved to have when I was a youngster.
Skills and opportunities include:
- writing
- handwriting
- reflecting
- debriefing
- self directing
- creativity
- reading
- contemplation
- self reliance
- imagination ...
3 comments:
They are wonderful to look back on too. I wonder what happened to the diary I had with a lock on.....?
I need to put in a word of caution about the voice activated ones though, because they need the owner to repeat their password in EXACTLY the same way as they did it the first time. That becomes the source of great frustration and a diary which just can't be opened. You can at least try and pick the old-fashioned locked ones if you happen to lose the key!
Thanks for sharing this advice! How frustrating would that be :-)
