Go inside .... journal quote for the week ...

- Some people call journal writing 'ego centric' or selfish and self centered ... who cares?
There are so many healthful reasons to write a journal and I would love to hear your ideas about this ...
For now, I love Christina Baldwin's sense of adventure when she claims ...
- "Journal writing is a voyage to the interior."
Christina is co-owner of Peer Spirit
and author of journal writing texts such as Life's Companion: Journal writing as a spiritual quest
and One to One: Self understanding through journal writing.
