Wednesday, February 20, 2008

Go inside .... journal quote for the week ...

Some people call journal writing 'ego centric' or selfish and self centered ... who cares?

There are so many healthful reasons to write a journal and I would love to hear your ideas about this ...

For now, I love Christina Baldwin's sense of adventure when she claims ...
"Journal writing is a voyage to the interior."
Christina is co-owner of Peer Spirit and author of journal writing texts such as Life's Companion: Journal writing as a spiritual quest and One to One: Self understanding through journal writing.


