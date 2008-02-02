The benefits from writing such a journal appeared to be quite incredible, and experienced on many different levels. The most common theme was the sens of being on a pilgrimage ...I can't imagine any reason why this wouldn't be a deep and fulfilling experience. Here are a couple of sites that you might find useful if you are contemplating such a journal.
- Dan Phillips - How to develop a Spiritual Journal
- Spirithome.com -Spiritual Journalling
- A Wordpress Spiritual Journal
- Jill Novak - How to Keep A Spiritual Journal
- Bella On Line - Beginning a Spiritual journal
- Creating a Faith book
2 comments:
Your post has come at the right time, I'm toying with the idea of setting up a blog for my more spiritual thoughts.
Pamela thanks for referencing my website "How to Develop A Spiritual Journal." I have been enjoying your site, especially the note from the professor about keeping a quote each day.
