Spiritual Journalling

Journal writing can be a rather intrinsic experience. The ultimate for many respondents to my journal writing research was writing a spiritual journal ....

The benefits from writing such a journal appeared to be quite incredible, and experienced on many different levels. The most common theme was the sens of being on a pilgrimage ...I can't imagine any reason why this wouldn't be a deep and fulfilling experience. Here are a couple of sites that you might find useful if you are contemplating such a journal.

And if you want to know more you can always try Ronald Klug's book ...
Anji said...

Your post has come at the right time, I'm toying with the idea of setting up a blog for my more spiritual thoughts.

Dan Phillips said...

Pamela thanks for referencing my website "How to Develop A Spiritual Journal." I have been enjoying your site, especially the note from the professor about keeping a quote each day.

