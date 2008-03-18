Tuesday, March 18, 2008

What do I write?


What a good question - for any diarist. But a really good question for students writing reflective journals.

Can I share a really simple framework that works for most journal writing situations?

  • * What happened?
  • * How did you react to this? Feel about this?
  • * Did it remind you of anything?
  • * What could have happened differently? What information would have been/is useful to you about this?
  • * What are you going to do next? (If anything) Or next time?
  • * Answer the question "So What"?
If you cover these basics you really can't go wrong in a general sense.
