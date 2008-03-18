What do I write?

What a good question - for any diarist. But a really good question for students writing reflective journals.
Can I share a really simple framework that works for most journal writing situations?
- * What happened?
- * How did you react to this? Feel about this?
- * Did it remind you of anything?
- * What could have happened differently? What information would have been/is useful to you about this?
- * What are you going to do next? (If anything) Or next time?
- * Answer the question "So What"?
No comments:
Post a Comment