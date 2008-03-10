A journal ends ...

I may have mentioned this before ... but I never write in the last few pages of my journal .. I just start the new one ... I'm sure Jung would have his say on this.
How do you end yours? Do you hand it on? Name it? File it? Go through and rip out pages or embellish? Do you have a standard "ending" or perhaps even writer "The End"?
We all have our little journal ending's habits ... or maybe you choose NOT to make a big deal at the end ...
I came upon the last words in Swiss Family Robinson in which Father finishes the book with ...
“For the last time my united family slumbers beneath my care. Tomorrow
this closing chapter of my journal will pass into the hands of my
eldest son.”
